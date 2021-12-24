BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BEN vs GUJ at Sheraton Grand Whitefield: In the third and final match on fantastic Friday of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, Gujarat Giants will take on defending champions Bengal Warriors in match 9 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield. The Vivo Pro Kabaddi BEN vs GUJ match will start at 9:30 PM IST – December 24. Both sides are on a roll, having won their season openers. Bengal Warriors were victorious in their season opener against UP Yoddha. They won the game 38-33 and will look to add another positive result to their tally. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, also started their campaign with a bang. They defeated the inaugural edition winners Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-27. Here is the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, BEN vs GUJ Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction T10 game, BEN vs GUJ Probable XIs Vivo Pro Kabaddi, Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction – Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vivo Pro Kabaddi.Also Read - TAM vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Vivo Pro Kabaddi: Captain, Predicted Playing 7s, Top Fantasy Picks- Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Team News For Today's Match 8 at Sheraton Grand Whitefield at 7:30 PM IST December 24 Friday

KICK-OFF TIME: The Vivo Pro Kabaddi match between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants will start place at 9:30 PM IST – December 24. Also Read - OFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Predicted Playing 11s, Top Fantasy Picks- Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Team News For Today's Match 40 at Tilak Maidan Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 24 Friday

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru Also Read - CS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips MCA All Star T10 Bash: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Central Smashers vs KL Stars For Today's Match 10, Team News From Kinrara Academy Oval at 6:30 PM IST December 24 Friday

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs GUJ My Dream11 Team

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Rinku Narwal

All-Rounders: Pardeep Kumar, Mohammed Esmaeil-Nabibakhsh (VC)

Raiders: Maninder Singh (C), Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya

BEN vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Darshan J., Parveen, Abozar Mohajermighani, Rinku Narwal, Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Gujarat Giants: Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh HS.

BEN vs GUJ SQUADS

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde, Ravindra Kumawat, Anand V, Akash Pikalmunde, Vijin Thangadurai, Amit, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Darshan J, Sachin Vittala, Parveen, Rohit Banne, Tapas Pal, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rohit, Manoj Gowda.

Gujarat Giants: R Pahal, P Bhainswal, Sunil-Kumar, G Maruti Ernak, S Pahlevani, Ankit-III, Vishav Chaudhary, S Malik, D Amar Singh-II, H Oshtorak, M Singh-I, R Narwal, P Kumar-I, Ajay Kumar, M Rajput, K Rathan, B Gaur, S Singh-I, H Singh, S Malik, R Sangroya, H Yadav.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GUJ Dream11 Team/ BEN Dream11 Team/ Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Vivo Pro Kabaddi/ Fantasy Kabaddi Tips and more.