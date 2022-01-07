Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 38 Between BEN vs HAR at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: Defending champions Bengal Warriors face in-form Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League match here on Friday. Captain Maninder Singh and Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh will once again lead the Warriors, who will be keen to maintain the momentum after halting their three-game losing streak with a win over Panthers in their last outing. Haryana's fortunes will depend on how well the defensive combination of Surender Nada and Jaideep handle Bengal captain Maninder Singh. With 17 tackle points each, the duo has been the most interesting defensive line to watch with Surender providing the experience to young Jaideep's exuberance. Haryana's raiding trio of Vikash Kandola, Meetu and Rohit Gulia has also found form in the recent matches. The Steelers have usually impressed whenever their raiders have hit Super 10s and the Bengal defence will be eyeing to stop that from happening. Steelers managed a tie against U Mumba and beat Gujarat Giants in their previous two matches.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Match 38, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 7th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST. Also Read - PUN vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 34 Between Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST January 5 Wednesday

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

BEN vs HAR Dream11 Team

Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Amit, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (VC), Mohit, Maninder Singh (C), Meetu Mahender.

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice-Captain: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

BEN vs HAR Predicted Playing 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Amit Narwal, Rohit, Abozar Mighani, Sachin Vittala

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada