Bengaluru: In the last game of the night, Bengal Warriors will square off against Haryana Steelers. The Season 7 champions have continued with Maninder Singh as their captain. The Warriors skipper scored 262 raid points in Season 8 and was the third-best raider in the league. He will once again be Bengal Warriors' talisman this season and will be aided in attack by Shrikant Jadhav and all-rounder Deepak Hooda. Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, will be captained by defender Joginder Narwal, who has tons of vivo Pro Kabaddi experience under his belt. A calm and assured presence defensively, Joginder will have the support of fellow defenders Jaideep and Mohit to call upon. Bengal Warriors have clashed against Haryana Steelers six times in vivo Pro Kabaddi. The Season 7 champions have won only one of those matches, while Haryana Steelers have emerged victorious five times.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between BEN vs HAR.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers , Match 6, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 8 October

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

BEN vs HAR Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep, Girsh Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Rakesh Narwal, Maninder Singh.

BEN vs HAR Probable Starting Lineups

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Surender Nada, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Amit Sheoran, and Parveen Satpal.

Haryana Steelers: Ankit, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Lovepreet Singh, and Nitin Rawal.