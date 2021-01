BEN vs HYD Dream11 Team Prediction

Bengal will target a hat-trick of wins they take on Hyderabad in their third match of the ongoing T20 tournament. The Anustup Majumdar-led side defeated Odisha and Jharkhand to kickstart their campaign. Hyderabad bounced back after losing their tournament opener to Assam by 2 runs. They beat Odisha by six runs and will hope to carry the momentum. Bengal vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BEN vs HYD, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Bengal Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bengal vs Hyderabad T20 match, Online Cricket Tips BEN vs HYD T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Bengal vs Hyderabad Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Bengal and Hyderabad will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 14.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

BEN vs HYD My Dream11 Team

Vivek Singh (captain), Shreevats Goswami (vice-captain), Manoj Tiwary, Himalay Agarwal, Tanmay Agarwal, Kartikeya Kak, T Ravi Teja, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Tanay Thyagarajan, Akash Deep

BEN vs HYD Probable Playing XIs

Bengal: Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Mukesh Kumar, Suvankar Bal, Shreevats Goswami, Vivek Singh, Ishan Porel, Writtick Chowdhury, Kaif Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahamad, Akash Deep

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Himalay Agarwal, Chama Milind, Rahul Buddhi, Yudhvir Singh, T Ravi Teja, Kolla Sumanth, Kartikeya Kak, Tanay Thyagarajan, Tilak Verma

BEN vs HYD Full Squads

Hyderabad: Bavanaka Sandeep, Kolla Sumanth (wk), Chama V Milind, Tanmay Agarwal (captain), Himalay Agarwal, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ajay Dev Goud, Tilak Varma, Kartikeya Kak, Mickil Jaiswal, Yudhvir Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Prateek Reddy, Pragnay Reddy

Bengal: Manoj Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Anustup Majumdar (captain), Ravikant Singh, Arnab Nandi, Sudip Chatterjee, Vivek Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ritwik Chowdhury, Prayas Barman, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Kazi Saifi, Kaif Ahmed, Suvankar Bal

