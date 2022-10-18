BEN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Bengal Warriors will head into this contest in a confident frame of mind having won their last three matches. The Warriors will be eager to maintain their winning streak and will be hoping that skipper Maninder Singh can once again lead by example. Maninder Singh has notched up 41 raid points in four games and will fancy his chances against any defence in the league. Similar to Bengal Warriors, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won their last three games and are above the Season 7 champions in the standings. Unsurprisingly, Arjun Deshwal has been the Panthers' main raider this season having amassed 43 raid points and he will need to be on top of his game if he wants to unsettle the Warriors' defence.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 26, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 18 October

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

BEN vs JAI Dream11 Team

Girish Maruti Ernak, Sahul Kumar, and Abhishek KS, Balaji D, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal, and Shrikant Jadhav.

Captain: Girish Maruti Ernak, Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

BEN vs JAI Predicted Playing 7

Bengal Warriors: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde.



Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar/Bhavani Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS.