Home

Sports

BEN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 10 Between Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers In Ahmedabad at 8 PM IST December 7 Thurs

BEN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 10 Between Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers In Ahmedabad at 8 PM IST December 7 Thurs

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between BEN vs HAR. Also Check Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

BEN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

BEN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: The Bengal Warriors will lock horns against Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (PKL) on Thursday. Maninder Singh will be leading Bengal Warriors while Jaipur Pink Panthers will be led by Sunil Kumar and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. The night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see Gujarat Giants take the mat against Patna Pirates in the second and final game of the night. Here is the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between BEN vs HAR. Also Check Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Trending Now

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 10, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Thursday

You may like to read

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8 PM IST, December 7

Venue: The EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

BEN vs JAI Possible Starting 7

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), Aditya Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Vishwas S, Vaibhav Garje, Shreyas Umarbdand, Shubham Shinde.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, and Rahul Chaudhari.

BEN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction

Defenders: Ankush, Shubham Shinde, and Aditya Shinde.

All-rounders: Sunil Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh.

Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

Squads:

Bengal Warriors squad: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat

Jaipur Pink Panthers squad: Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.