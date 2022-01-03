BEN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BEN vs JAI at Sheraton Grand Whitefield: Having suffered back-to-back humiliating defeats in their previous two outings, defending champions Bengal Warriors will be aiming to stage a comeback when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers on Monday (January 3) in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8. Captain Maninder Singh has been consistently producing Super 10s for the Warriors but they’ve failed to compliment his work in defence. Dabang Delhi K.C. scored 52 while Patna secured 44 against a defence that has lacked coherence. Warriors’ Irani all-rounder Esmaeil Nabibakhsh was not part of the squad against Patna due to an injury while Abozar Mighani has looked off-colour in the right corner. Jaipur Pink Panthers have had a stop-start campaign with two wins and two losses. All the pressure will be once again on Arjun Deshwal to deliver the raid points after a strong start to the season. The former U Mumba raider has four Super 10s in as many matches. Here is the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BEN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction, BEN vs JAI Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction T10 game, BEN vs JAI Probable XIs Vivo Pro Kabaddi, Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction – Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vivo Pro Kabaddi.Also Read - DEL vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 22 Between Dabang Delhi K.C vs Tamil Thalaivas at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 9:30 PM IST 1st January Saturday

TIME: The Vivo Pro Kabaddi match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers will start place at 7:30 PM IST – January 3. Also Read - HAR vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 22 Between Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST December 30 Thursday

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru. Also Read - JAI vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 12 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST December 30 Thursday

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs JAI My Dream11 Team

Abozar Mighani, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Maninder Singh, Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

BEN vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Amit, Rishank Devadiga, Darshan J..

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull.