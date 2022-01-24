BEN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BEN vs JAI at Sheraton Grand Whitefield:

Here is the Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Guru Tips and BEN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction, BEN vs JAI Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction Kabaddi game, BEN vs JAI Probable 7 Pro Kabbadi League, PKL – Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kabaddi

TIME: The Vivo Pro Kabaddi match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers will start place at 7:30 PM IST – January 24.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs JAI My Dream11 Team

Abozar Mighani, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

BEN vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Amit, Rishank Devadiga, Darshan J..

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull.