BEN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Bengal vs Karnataka Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BEN vs KAR at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rohtak: In an exciting quarterfinal match-up of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, Karnataka will take on Bengal at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 BEN vs KAR match will start at 12 PM IST – November 18. Bengal finished atop the Elite Group B standings with 16 points. Led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, Bengal played some fantastic cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. On the other hand, two-time Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions Karnataka will be missing several stars in Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal and Krishnappa Gowtham. However, Bengal will start as favorites as they had already beaten Karnataka once by seven wickets in this edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 toss between Karnataka and Bengal will take place at 12 PM IST – November 18.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium.

BEN vs KAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen – Manish Pandey (C), Sudip Chatterjee, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders – Shahbaz Ahmed (VC), Vyshak Vijaykumar, Writtick Chatterjee

Bowlers – KC Cariappa, Mukesh Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith

BEN vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

Bengal: Sudip Chatterjee (C), Abhishek Das, Writtick Chatterjee, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kaif Ahmed, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Sujit Yadav.

Karnataka: Rohan Kadam, B R Sharath (wk), Manish Pandey (C), Karun Nair, Abhinav Manohar, Aniruddha Joshi, KC Cariappa, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vidyadhar Patil, Vasuki Koushik.

BEN vs KAR Squads

Bengal: Sudip Chatterjee (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Writtick Chatterjee, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kaif Ahmed, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Ritwik Chowdhury, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Pradipta Pramanik, Mukesh Kumar, Abhishek Das, Sayan Ghosh, Pratap Singh, Ishan Porel, Karan Lal, Suvankar Bal, Mohammed Kaif, Ranjot Singh, Shakir Gandhi.

Karnataka: Rohan Kadam, Sharath BR (wk), Manish Pandey (Captain), Karun Nair, Abhinav Manohar, Aniruddha Joshi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, KC Cariappa, Vidyadhar Patil, V Koushik, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Aditya Somanna, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal, Ritesh Bhatkal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Darshan MB.

