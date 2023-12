Home

Sports

BEN vs MGC Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Spain – Bengali vs Magic CC

BEN vs MGC Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Spain – Bengali vs Magic CC

Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Spain – BEN vs MGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Bengali vs Magic CC Dream11 Tips, BEN vs MGC Probable Playing XIs, BEN vs MGC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Bengali vs Magic CC ECS T10 Spain, BEN vs MGC Dream11 Guru Tips.

BEN vs MGC Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BEN vs MGC Dream11 Team Prediction: Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Spain – BEN vs MGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Bengali vs Magic CC Dream11 Tips, BEN vs MGC Probable Playing XIs, BEN vs MGC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Bengali vs Magic CC ECS T10 Spain, BEN vs MGC Dream11 Guru Tips. BEN vs MGC Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Spain – Bengali vs Magic CC.

Trending Now

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Spain match toss between Bengali vs Magic CC will take place at 12.45 PM IST – on December 5.

You may like to read

Time: 1.15 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

BEN vs MGC Dream11 Team

Keeper – Fahad Hassan

Batsmen – Shakeel Ahmed, Ali Asad, Ubaydur Rahman

All-rounders – Bilal Hassan (c), Zain Ihsan (vc), Waqas Anwar

Bowlers – Abdullah AI-Mamun, Asad Ihsan, Ahammad Ullah, Abdus Samad.

BEN vs MGC Probable Playing XIs

Bengali CC: Shahidul Alam, K Arfan, U Rahman, S Rahman, Mahdi Al-Mahmud (C), A Samad, T Mahin, Zahid Hasan, A A Mamun, Ahammad Ullah, Faruk Ahmed

Magic CC: Saif Ullah, Zain Ihsan, Fahad Hassan, Bilal Hassan, Dalip Bawa, Faizan Ullah, Shakeel Ahmed (wk), Ali Asad, Waqas Anwar, Asad Ihsan (C), Hassan Zaman

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.