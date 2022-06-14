Dream11 Team Prediction

BEN vs MP, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final, Fantasy Hints: Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Alur, 9.30 AM IST June 14, Tuesday:Also Read - MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final, Fantasy Hints: Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Chinnaswamy, 9.30 AM IST June 14, Tuesday

Bengal will take on Madhya Pradesh in the first semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022 at the KSCA Cricket Ground 3 in Alur on Tuesday. Also Read - Ranji Trophy: Manoj Tiwari Creates Unique Record, Scores Century While Serving As West Bengal Sports Minister

BEN vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BEN vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction, BEN vs MP Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BEN vs MP Playing 11s, Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh 2022 Live Streaming, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – BEN vs MP, Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh 2022, Ranji Trophy 2022 Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | Ranji Trophy 2022, Q/Fs, Day 3: UP Beat KAR by 5 Wickets; Become 1st Team to Enter Semis

TOSS – Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh semi-final toss will take place at 9 AM IST

Time – June 14, 9:30 AM IST



Venue: Alur

BEN vs MP My Dream 11 Team

Akash Porel, Ajay Rohera, Anustup Mazumder, Manoj Tiwary, Rajat Patidar (C), Pradipta Pramanik, Saransh Jain, Shahbaz Ahmed (VC), Akash Deep, Kuldeep Sen, Kumar Kartikeya

Predicted Playing XI

BEN XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Abhishek Porel (wk), Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Ritwik Roy Chowdhary, Sayan Mondal, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel

MP XI: Himanshu Mantri, Yash Dubey, Subham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (C), Akshat Raghuvanshi, Mihir Hirwani, Kumar Kartikeya, Ishwar Agarwal, Kuldeep Sen

Dream11 Team Prediction BEN vs MP/ BEN Dream11 Team/ MP Dream11 Team/ BEN vs MP Fantasy Tips/ Ranji Trophy S/F