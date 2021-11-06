BEN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Bengal vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BEN vs MUM at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati: In another fascinating matchup of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, domestic heavyweights Mumbai will take on Bengal at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 BEN vs MUM match will start at 12.30 PM IST – November 6. Riding on the exploits of their bowlers, Bengal have started their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in an emphatic fashion with two wins in two matches. They are currently occupying the top spot in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 points table. They will face a stern test in the form of Mumbai, who come into the game on the back of a win over Services. With the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw eager to fire Mumbai to a win, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Guwahati.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 toss between Mumbai and Bengal will take place at 12 PM IST – November 6.

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

BEN vs MUM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen – Ajinkya Rahane (C), Prithvi Shaw (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sudip Chatterjee

All-rounders – Mohit Awasthi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube

Bowlers – Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Ishan Porel

BEN vs MUM Probable Playing XIs

Bengal: Abhishek Das, Sudip Chatterjee (C), Karan Lal, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kaif Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ritwik Chowdhury, Writtick Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar and Ishan Porel.

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Atharva Ankolekar and Tanush Kotian.

BEN vs MUM Squads

Bengal: Abhishek Das, Sudip Chatterjee (C), Karan Lal, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kaif Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Suvankar Bal.

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare (wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Hardik Tamore, Deepak Shetty, Shams Mulani, Prashant Solanki, Sairaj Patil, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni.

