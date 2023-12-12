Home

BEN vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between BEN vs PAT. BEN vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain of Match 20 Between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates In Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8 PM IST December 12 Tuesday.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, Match 20, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Tuesday

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8 PM IST, December 10

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

BEN vs PAT Dream11 Team

Raiders- Manjeet, Maninder Singh, Sachin Tanwar

Defender- Shubham Shinde, Aditya Shinde, Neeraj Kumar

All-rounder- Ankit

Captain- Maninder Singh

Vice Captain- Manjeet.

BEN vs PAT Squads

Bengal Warriors: Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Chai-Ming Chang, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Prashant Kumar, Maninder Singh

Patna Pirates: Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay, Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar

