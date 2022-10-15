BEN vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

BEN vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 21 Between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 9:30 PM IST Oct 15 Sat: After a high-scoring night of triple panga on Friday, vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 has another triple delight in store for fans at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Gujarat Giants in the first match, while Telugu Titans take on Dabang Delhi K.C. in the second and Bengal Warriors square off against Patna Pirates in the last game of the night. Patna Pirates are the more dominant team in the head-to-head with Bengal Warriors. The three-time champions have won 12 of the 19 clashes between these teams. Bengal Warriors have won only four times, while there have also been three ties.Also Read - TEL vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 20 Between Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 15 Sat

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, Match 21, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 15 October Also Read - TEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 9 Sun

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST. Also Read - MUM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 119 Between U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Feb 15 Tue

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

BEN vs PAT Dream11 Team

Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (c), Maninder Singh (VC), Sachin Tanwar.

BEN vs PAT Predicted Playing 7

Bengal Warriors: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde.



Patna Pirates: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather and Ravi Kumar.