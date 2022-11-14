BEN vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 78 Between Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST Nov 14 Monday

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 78 Between BEN vs PUN at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST. Monday brings us two mouth-watering contests in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi. In the first game of the evening, Bengal Warriors will take on Puneri Paltan. Bengal Warriors will be high on confidence as they head into this game after a big win in their previous match. The Maninder Singh-led side have six wins, four losses and two ties. Maninder Singh has been the star on the raiding front for the Warriors with 133 raid points. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will look to give their fans something to cheer about with a win in their last game of the Pune leg. They have seven wins, four losses and two ties so far.



Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between BEN vs PUN. Also Check Bengal Warriors Dream 11 Team Player List, Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Match 78, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 14 November.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

BEN vs PUN Dream11 Team

Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Sakthivel R, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Monu Goyat, Aslam Inamdar.

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice-Captain:.Aslam Inamdar

BEN vs PUN Predicted Playing 7

Bengal Warriors: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde



Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Abinesh Nadarajan.

