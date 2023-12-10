Home

BEN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 16 Between Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas In Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8 PM IST December 10 Sunday

BEN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 16 Between Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas In Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8 PM IST December 10 Sunday

Here is the Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between BEN vs TAM.

BEN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

Match 16 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 will see Bengal Warriors go up against Tamil Thalaivas on December 10. The match will be hosted at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium from 08:00 PM IST.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas form guide

Tamil Thalaivas won against Dabang Delhi K. C. in their last match by a 42-31 scoreline on December 3.

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, were involved in a 28-28 tie against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last match on December 7.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 16, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Sunday

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8 PM IST, December 10

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

BEN vs TAM Dream11 Prediction

Defenders: Sahil Gulia, Shubham Shinde, Aditya Shinde

All-Rounders: M Abhishek

Raiders: Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Maninder Singh

Captain: Ajinkya Pawar I Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

BEN vs TAM Possible Starting Seven

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), Aditya Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitin Kumar, Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Shubham Shinde

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Mohit, Himanshu Narwal, and M Abhishek

Squads

Bengal Warriors: Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Chai-Ming Chang, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Prashant Kumar, Maninder Singh

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, K Selvamani

