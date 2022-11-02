BEN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

BEN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 55 Between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Nov 2: Bengal Warriors have had a roller coaster ride so far this season with four wins and four losses. Skipper Maninder Singh has been the star performer in the offence with 64 raid points and has been assisted by Shrikant Jadhav who has scored 40 raid points. The all-rounders Manoj Gowda and Deepak Hooda have contributed 18 and 16 raid points for the Warriors. Tamil Thalaivas looked mighty impressive in their previous match against Dabang Delhi K.C. to win in some style. They have three wins, four losses and a tie on the points tally. Narender has turned out to be one of the important assets for the Thalaivas with 84 raid points. Himanshu Singh, Himanshu and Ajinkya Pawar have played their part in the raiding department and will look to add more value to the side.Also Read - MUM vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 54 U Mumba vs Telugu Titans at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Nov 2 Wed

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 55, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 2 November. Also Read - ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 WC Match at the Adelaide Oval at 9:30 AM IST November 2 Wed

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST. Also Read - PUN vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 52 Between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST, 1 Nov

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

BEN vs TAM Dream11 Team

Sahil Gulia, Sagar, Shubham Shinde, and Vaibhav Garje, Himanshu, Narender Hoshiyar and Shrikant Jadhav.

Captain: Narender Hoshiyar, Vice-Captain: Sahil Gulia.

BEN vs TAM Predicted Playing 7

Bengal Warriors: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde.



Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek.