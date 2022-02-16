BEN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 122, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 16 February.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

BEN vs TAM Dream11 Team

Surjeet Singh Narwal, Sagar, Ran Singh, Himanshu, Manjeet, Maninder Singh, Manoj Gowda

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice Captain: Manjeet

BEN vs TAM Predicted Playing 7

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vishal Mane, Amit Nirwal, Ran Singh, Manoj Gowda, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Himanshu, Surjeet Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Ashish, Sagar, Mohit.