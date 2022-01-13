Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 51 Between BEN vs TAM at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: Defending champions Bengal Warriors will have their task cut out against an in-form Tamil Thalaivas in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Thursday. The Warriors have had a stuttering start to their title defence with just three wins from eight matches. Captain Maninder Singh has been the lone performer for the Bengal team, with even the likes of Mohammad Nabibakhsh struggling. The Thaliavas also have just three wins this season, but they have managed three ties as well which places them 10 points ahead of the Warriors.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 51, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 13th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

BEN vs TAM Dream11 Team

Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Mohit, K. Prapanjan, Maninder Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice-Captain: K Prapanjan

BEN vs TAM Predicted Playing 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Akash Pikalmunde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal.

Tamil Thalaivas

Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Manjeet, Mohit, Bhavani Rajput, K. Prapanjan, Sahil Singh.