BEN vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi

KICK-OFF TIME: The Vivo Pro Kabaddi match between Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans will start place at 8:30 PM IST – February 07 .

Toss: 8:25 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs TEL My Dream11 Team

Sandeep Kandola, Akash Choudhary, Ran Singh, Prince D, T Adarsh, Maninder Singh, Galla Raju.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Ran Singh

BEN vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Ravindra Kumawat, Amit Nirwal/Parveen Satpal

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Manish/Adarsh T, Prince D, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola