BEN vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BEN vs TN at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Another top of the table clash with Tamil Nadu facing Bengal. Tamil Nadu are unbeaten having won all four of their matches so far while Bengal are second with three wins and a defeat from four games.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Bengal and Tamil Nadu will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 18.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur.

BEN vs TN My Dream11 Team

Dinesh Karthik (captain), Writtick Chatterjee (vice-captain), N Jagadeesan, Shreevats Goswami, Vivek Singh, Hari Nishanth, Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Anustup Majumdar

BEN vs TN Probable Playing XIs

Bengal: Shreevats Goswami, Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arnab Nandi, Writtick Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KB Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammad, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier.

BEN vs TN Full Squads

Bengal: Shreevats Goswami (wk), Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar (captain), Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Prayas Barman, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravikant Singh, Arnab Nandi, Sudip Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Das, Ritwik Chowdhury, Kazi Saifi, Kaif Ahmed

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy

