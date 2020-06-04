Dream11 Team Prediction

The Primeira Liga, also known as Liga NOS for sponsorship reasons, is the top professional association football division of the Portuguese football league system. It is organised and supervised by the Liga Portuguesa de Futebol Profissional, also known as Liga Portugal. As of the 2014–15 season, the Primeira Liga is contested by 18 teams, with the two lowest placed teams relegated to the LigaPro and replaced by the top-two non-reserve teams from this division, except in the 2018–19 season in which the three lowest placed teams were relegated to the LigaPro due to the integration in the Primeira Liga of Gil Vicente in the following season. The Portuguese Football Federation appealed to proceed with this integration as soon as possible.

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between Benfica vs Tondela will kick-start at 11.30 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Famalicao

My Dream11 Team

Ramos, Grimaldo, Andre, Dias, Taarabt, Xavier, Pizzi, Silva, Joao, Vinicius, Murillo

Probable Playing XIs

Benfica: Odisseas Vlachodimos, Alejandro Grimaldo, Nuno Tavares, Tomas Tavares, Carlos Vinicius, Rafa, Chiquinho, Andreas Samaris, Haris Seferovic, Pizzi, Jota

Tondela: Cláudio, Pité, Fahd Moufi, Philipe Sampaio, Joao Pedro, Pepelu, Richard Birkheun, João Reis, António Xavier, Ronan Jeronimo, Jhon Murillo

SQUADS

Benfica: Mile Svilar, Ivan Zlobin, Odisseas Vlachodimos, Alejandro Grimaldo, Rúben Dias, Jardel, Nuno Tavares, João Ferreira, Tomas Tavares, Pedro Álvaro, Ferro, Gabriel, Franco Cervi, Andrija Zivkovic, Chiquinho, Andreas Samaris, Tyronne Ebuehi, Rafa, Julian Weigl, André Almeida, Felipe Diadema, Adel Taarabt, Florentino Luís, Tiago Dantas, Goncalo Ramos, David Tavares, Carlos Vinicius, Haris Seferovic, Dyego Sousa, Pizzi, Jota

Tondela: Cláudio, Diogo Silva, Babacar Niasse, Marko Petkovic, João Gonçalves, Pité, Fahd Moufi, Yohan Tavares, Ricardo Alves, Philipe Sampaio, Jaquité, Pedro Augusto, Joao Pedro, Pepelu, João Reis, Filipe Ferreira, Jonathan Torohia, Richard Birkheun, António Xavier, Ronan Jeronimo, Jhon Murillo, Tomislav Strkalj, Rúben Fonseca, Ricardo Valente

