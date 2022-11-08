BEN vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 66 Between Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST Nov 8 Tue

BEN vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 66 Between Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST Nov 8 Tuesday: We witnessed two fantastic matches in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 on Monday and Day 28 brings us two mouth-watering contests at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. The first match pits Bengal Warriors against U.P. Yoddhas. Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddhas have played 10 matches against each other. Out of these, Bengal Warriors have won four matches while U.P. Yoddhas have three wins. Three matches ended in a tie.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between BEN vs UP. Also Check Bengal Warriors Dream 11 Team Player List, UP Yoddha Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, Match 66, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, November 8.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

BEN vs UP Dream11 Team

Sumit, Shubham Shinde, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Balaji D, Pardeep Narwal (vc), Maninder Singh (c), and Surender Gill.

BEN vs UP Predicted Playing 7

Bengal Warriors

Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde.

UP Yoddha

Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Rohit Tomar.