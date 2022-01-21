Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 69 Between BEN vs UP at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST: The second game of the night will see Bengal Warriors face UP Yoddha. Maninder Singh has been excellent for the Warriors this season, but he will be up against an in-form corner combination in Yoddha’s Nitesh Kumar and Sumit. The match between Bengal and UP will feature three great raiders in action — powerhouse Maninder Singh, bonus and dubki exponent Pardeep Narwal, and Surender Gill. Maninder has been single-handedly dragging the defending champions this season with fellow raiders struggling. He scored 39 points in the week 4 of PKL, which helped Bengal pick up two wins and a tie. Surender, meanwhile, had 41 points in the same week. He, along with the resurgent Pardeep Narwal, has been vital in changing UP’s fortunes in recent matches. The defences will most likely decide which team comes out on top. Ran Singh’s presence in the left corner has significantly strengthened the Warriors while Yoddha’s corner combination of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar is looking good.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, Match 69, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 21th January.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

BEN vs UP Dream11 Team

Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, Surender Gill, M Gowda

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice-captain: Nitesh Kumar

BEN vs UP Predicted Playing 7

Bengal Warriors

Abozar Mohajermighani, Amit, Ran Singh, Vijin Thangadurai, Mohammad Esmaeil-Nabibakhsh, Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde

UP Yoddha

Sumit, Nitesh Kumar(C), Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal