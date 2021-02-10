BEN vs XI-S Dream11 Team Predictions

Bengal vs XI Stars Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 13 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s BEN vs XI-S at Montjuic Ground: The thirteenth match of the T10 tournament currently underway in Barcelona will see Group A rivals Bengal squaring off against XI Stars. Bengal vs XI-Stars Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BEN vs XI-S, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Bengal Dream11 Team Player List, XI-Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bengal vs XI-Stars Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BEN vs XI-S T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Bengal vs XI-Stars ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Fantasy Prediction Also Read - MIB vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Men in Blue vs Gracia at Montjuic Ground 3:00 PM IST February 10

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Bengal and XI Stars will take place at 4:30 PM IST – February 10. Also Read - XI-S vs MIB Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 11: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's XI Stars vs Men in Blue at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 1 PM IST February 10 Wednesday

Time: 5:00 PM IST. Also Read - Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Streaming FA Cup in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch MAN UTD vs WHU Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

BEN vs XI-S My Dream11 Team

Shafiqur Rahman (captain), Tabish Qahquos (vice-captain), Tamjid Bepari, Asif Mahmood, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Tanveer Shah, Riaz Howlade, Umar Riaz, Kausar Dipu, Al-Amin Mg

BEN vs XI-S Probable Playing XIs

XI Stars: Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail

Bengali: Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Kausar Dipu

BEN vs XI-S Full Squads

Bengali: Shakil Islam, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rakibul Mollik, Al Amin-Mg, Md Mahbubul Alam, Rashed Mir, Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim, Zihad Hossain

XI Stars: Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan, Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BEN Dream11 Team/ XI-S Dream11 Team/ Bengal Dream11 Team Prediction/ XI Stars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.