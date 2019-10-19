Dream11 Team Prediction

After two and a half months of gruelling action on the mat, it has boiled down to two teams – Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi. Both the sides have been in ominous form throughout the season thus far and now with one more game to go, the sides would like to win it. Delhi beat defending champions Bengaluru Bulls 44-38 in the semis to make it to the finals, while Bengal Warriors edged a spirited U Mumba 37-35 in a closely fought second semi-final to set up a summit clash with Delhi.

The summit clash promises to be a humdinger as both sides have some big names in their arsenal. Vishal Mane, captain of Delhi, would create a record if his side manages to emerge victorious. Mane will become the first player in PKL history to be a part of 3 different winning teams (Season 2 with U Mumba, Season 5 with Patna Pirates and Season 7 with Dabang Delhi).

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi will take place at 7.25 PM

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Baldev Singh (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D).

Predicted Starting 7s

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Ravinder Pahal (D), Vijay (All-rounder), Vishal Mane (D), Naveen Kumar (R), Anil Kumar (D), Chandran Ranjit (R), Joginder Narwal (D).

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Baldev Singh (D), Mohammed Nabibakhsh (A), Mayur Shivtarkar (A), Maninder Singh / Sukesh Hegde (R), Jeeva Kumar (D), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D).

