Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain For Today PKL Semi-Final 2 Between BEN vs MUM at EKA Arena by TransStadia 7:30 PM IST:

After the first semi-final between the Bulls and Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors, who have had a good season thus far would like to make it better when they lock horns with U Mumba in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The Fazel Atrachali-U Mumba outfit beat Haryana Steelers in the eliminators to reach the semis, whereas the Warriors booked a direct spot in semis after finishing second the PKL 2019 standings.

The Warriors will start as overwhelming favourites against U Mumba as they have defeated them on both occasions this season. Also, the Warriors have been in top form as they have lost just one out of their last ten matches. The Warriors will hope Maninder Singh, who has been in rampaging form, can stamp his authority early on in the big clash.

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba will take place at 8.25 PM

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Maninder Singh, Abhishek Singh, Mohammad Nabibakshsh, Fazel Atrachali, Surinder Singh, Baldev Singh, Jeeva Kumar

Predicted Starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakshsh, Rinku Narwal, Sukesh Hegde, K Prapanjan, Jeeva Kumar, Baldev Singh

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Athul MS

