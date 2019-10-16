PKL 2019 LIVE STREAMING

In the semifinal 2 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Bengal Warriors will take on former champs U Mumba at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. All the Bengal players will be well-rested and ready ahead of the clash after a week’s break between their last league match and the semifinal. U Mumba, though, will have positive momentum on their side after outdoing Haryana Steelers convincingly in Eliminator 2.

After an indifferent start to the campaign, Bengal managed an eight-match unbeaten streak which was finally broken in their penultimate league-stage match where they faced defeat against Patna Pirates. They managed to win their next match even in skipper Maninder Singh’s absence, but the earlier defeat meant that they had to settle for a second-place finish in the standings.

Here’s all you need to know about Pro Kabaddi 2019 semifinal 2 between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba here:

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semifinal 2 between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba start?

The PKL 2019 semifinal 2 between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will be the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semifinal 2 between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba be played?

The PKL 2019 semifinal 2 between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will be played at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi 2019 semifinal 2 between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba match on TV?

The Pro Kabaddi 2019 semifinal 2 between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba can be viewed on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi 2019 semifinal 2 between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba live streaming?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi 2019 semifinal 2 between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will be available on Hotstar.

