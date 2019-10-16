Dream11 Team Prediction

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Captain and Vice-Captain For Today PKL Semi-Final 1 Between BLR vs DEL at EKA Arena by TransStadia 7:30 PM IST:

After two and a half months, it’s boiled down to the last four teams. Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Dabang Delhi in Ahmedabad in semi-final 1. Dabang Delhi, who finished at the number one spot in the league stage, will start favourites against the Bulls who beat the Yoddha’s in the eliminator to secure the semis berth. The Delhi side has got the better of the Bulls on both the occasions they faced each other.

But the Delhi outfit would be cautious against the Bulls, who will have momentum on their side after the win in the eliminator recently. Two of the best raiders of the season, Pawan Sherawat and Naveen Kumar will go at loggerheads against one another. All in all, it promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

TOSS – The toss between Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi will take place at 7.25 PM

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay, Vishal Mane

Predicted Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Mohit Sehrawat

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Naveen Kumar, Chandan Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Vijay

Check Dream11 Prediction Semi-Final 1/ BLR Dream11 Team/ DEL Dream11 Team/ Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team/ Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.