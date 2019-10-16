PKL 2019 LIVE STREAMING

After gruelling three months of Kabaddi action, it has all come down to the business end of one of the most popular professional league in the country – Pro Kabaddi League 2019. The first semifinal of Pro Kabaddi season 7 will be played between defending champs Bengaluru Bulls and table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. After a thrilling victory over U.P. Yoddha in Eliminator 1, Bengaluru will look to build on the winning momentum as they aim to reach their second consecutive final of PKL. The Eliminator match had initially finished 36-36 and needed extra-time to decide a winner. Two massive raids from “Hi-Flyer” – Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in the first-ever extra-time in Pro Kabaddi history ensured victory for Bulls, setting up a showdown against Delhi.

In PKL 2019, the first meeting between the Delhi and Bengaluru finished in a narrow 33-31 victory for the former while the second ended in a thrilling 39-39 tie where Amit Sheoran’s tackle on Naveen Kumar in the buzzer raid salvaged three points for Bengaluru Bulls.

Here’s all you need to know about Pro Kabaddi 2019 semifinal 1 between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. here:

What time will Pro Kabaddi 2019 semifinal 1 between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C start?

The Pro Kabaddi 2019 semifinal 1 between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi 2019 semifinal 1 between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. match on TV?

The Pro Kabaddi 2019 semifinal 1 between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where will Pro Kabaddi 2019 semifinal 1 between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. be played?

The Pro Kabaddi 2019 semifinal 1 between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi 2019 semifinal 1 between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. live streaming?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi 2019 semifinal 1 between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. will be available on Hotstar.