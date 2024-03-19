Home

Bengaluru Fans Go Crazy Ahead Of RCB Unboxing Event At Chinnaswamy Stadium | Watch VIDEO

New Delhi: Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most followed franchises of the tournament and they have the most loyal fanbase. The franchise is currently hosting an unboxing event where Alan Walker has performed ahead of the season opener.

A video is going viral where fans are looking super excited for the unboxing event, they all were shouting for the franchise outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Several videos of RCB fans is going viral on the social sphere, here are the clips:

The madness for RCB Unbox Event. 🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/ye0epGrxY9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 19, 2024

The atmosphere outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. 🔥pic.twitter.com/FNOT1xV3Hg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 19, 2024

