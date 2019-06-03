Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC has decided to open a football academy in Ahmedabad, according to a report by IANS. The team already have 14 football academies in Bengaluru and the number is set to rise to 35 after a recent tie-up with Sporthood.

The academies known as BFC Soccer School will be functional from June 4 and will be the first football school of Bengaluru FC outside Karnataka. Classes will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between 6 pm and 7 pm for children aged 5 to 16 years. The coaching will be provided by the licensed youth coaches of the club. They will not only monitor the progress of the young players there but will also follow the technical curriculum provided by the club’s head of yotuh development.

“We’re proud to announce our first centre outside Karnataka. During the summer camp earlier this year, we had classes in Mangalore. The move to Gujarat highlights another step towards harnessing the talent from outside Karnataka. We hope to identify children with potential and add them to our academy through BFC schools,” said Naushad Moosa, club’s Head of Youth Development, on Monday.

Ranjeev Mahindru, CEO (Gujarat region) of Adani Township & Real Estate Company, hailed the move by the football franchise and said, “Exposure to latest training and mentorship could be a defining development for aspiring footballers in Ahmedabad and neighbouring areas.”

(With inopts from IANS)