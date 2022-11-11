Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC Hero ISL match online and on TV.

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: After an extended break, a rejuvenated Bengaluru FC are back in action in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) as they face East Bengal FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Both sides will be itching for glory after dropping all available points in their previous two encounters. Bengaluru FC have taken just four points and scored only two goals from their opening four games of the season. This is their joint-worst start in the Hero ISL, replicating last season’s results. According to their head coach, Simon Grayson, the extended break came at the perfect time. The Blues were plagued by injuries and the interval allowed quite a few players to recuperate. East Bengal have conceded nine goals in five games and are yet to keep a clean sheet this season. NorthEast United are the only other side that are yet to keep a clean sheet. However, head coach Stephen Constantine is content with his players and continues to focus on building a solid foundation for the club.

What is the timing of the Hero ISL match Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC ?

The Hero ISL match Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC will be played on Friday (November 11) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Hero ISL match Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC going to be played?

The Hero ISL match Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC be played at Shree Kanteerva Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where can I watch the Hero ISL match Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC on TV ?

The Hero ISL match Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can I live stream the Hero ISL match Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC in India?

The Hero ISL match Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.