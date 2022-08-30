Kolkata: Defending Durand Cup champions FC Goa face Bengaluru FC in the Durand Cup’s Group A fixture. BFC have played two and won two, while Goa have won one and lost two from their three games so far. The Gaurs began their title defence with a 3-1 defeat to group leaders Mohammedan SC. In their next encounter, they went on to beat Indian Air Force 1-0, before suffering a crushing 1-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC. There are slim chances of FC Goa making it to the knockout stage. Everything will depend on this fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium.Also Read - Highlights Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: MCFC Beat RUFC 5-1; Qualify For Knockouts

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ?

The Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa will be played on Tuesday (August 30) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Durand Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan Win Kolkata Derby

Where is the Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Also Read - Highlights East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022: Mariners Beat East Bengal 1-0

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa in India?

The Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa will be live-streamed on Voot.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali.

FC Goa: Hrithik Tiwari, Hansel Coelho, Bob Jackson, Delzan Passanha, Rayan Roger Menezes, Lesly Rebello (captain), Aditya Salgaonkar, Mallikjan Kalegar, Deeshank Kunkalikar, Salman Faris, Lalremruata HP, Velroy Fernandes, Delton Colaco, Malsawmtluanga, Davis Fernandes, Rayan Menezes, Anthony Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Muhammed Nemil, Shannon Viegas, Vasim Inamdar, Phrangki Buam, Mevan Dias, Jovial Dias, Salgeo Dias, Jordan Borges.