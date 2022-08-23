Kolkata: Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC will look to make it two wins in two as they take on Indian Air Force in Group A of the 2022 Durand Cup on Tuesday, August 23. The 2021 semi-finalists Bengaluru FC got off to a winning start last Wednesday, beating a young Jamshedpur FC side 2-1. Skipper Sunil Chhetri headed the Blues into the lead in the first half before Roy Krishna, on debut, found the net early in the second period. Indian Air Force, on the other hand, couldn’t make their experience count, suffering a 0-1 loss to the youngsters of FC Goa. It was a frustrating afternoon for Priya Darshan’s side, who had to chase the game from start to finish after going behind early on.Also Read - LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: Line-Ups Out; Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Roy Krishna Start For BFC

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force ?

The Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force will be played on Tuesday (August 23) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - East Bengal Open Durand Cup Campaign With a Goalless Stalemate Against Indian Navy

Where is the Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force be played at Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata. Also Read - Highlights East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022: Bangal Brigade Share the Spoils; Open Campaign With a Goalless Draw

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force in India?

The Durand Cup match Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force will be live-streamed on Voot.