Dream11 Prediction

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2019-20: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s ISL Match 15 BFC vs JFC at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 7.30 PM IST: Jamshedpur FC host defending champions Bengaluru FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday. The match will be both clubs’ third outing in the Indian Super League 2019-20 season, with Antonio Iriondo’s men having won both their previous fixtures while Carles Cuadrat’s charges had to settle for back-to-back draws.

Following their strong start, Jamshedpur will be brimming with confidence and will be eager to extend their winning run at the expense of the Blues. However, the task will be easier said than done against the reigning champions whose need for three points may be slightly more urgent.

Kick-Off Time: The match between BFC vs JFC will start at 7.30 PM IST

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Tiri, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Piti, M Onwu, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel

BFC vs JFC Squads

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Aditya Patra, Rahul Bheke, Sairut Kima, Juanan, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Alberto Serrán, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Manuel Omwu, Sunil Chhetri , Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Parag Srivas, Edmund Lalrindika

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Amrit Gope, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Narender, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta Rivera, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, C.K. Vineeth, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team/ BFC Dream11 Team/ Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team/ JFC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more