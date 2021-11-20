Bambolim, Goa: Bengaluru FC host NorthEast United FC in Match 2 of the ISL 2021-22 season at the Goa Medical College Stadium in Bambolim. While Northeast United FC finished third in the previous season, Bengaluru FC had to suffice with a seventh-placed finish. Bengaluru FC come into the tournament after a successful Durand Cup outing. The Blues fielded a young side in the historic football tournament and went all the way to the semi-finals before bowing out to eventual winners FC Goa. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC have not played any official competitions for some time now. They will take the field for the very first time since their ISL semi-final last season against ATK Mohun Bagan FC. Here are the details of when and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United match on online and on TV.Also Read - ISL: SC East Bengal Coach, Manolo Diaz Confident of Indian Players, Says We Have the Best Squad Ahead of Opening Fixture Against Jamshedpur FC

When is the BFC vs NEUFC Hero ISL match ?

The Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United match will take place on Saturday, November 20 in India.

What is the timing of the BFC vs NEUFC Hero ISL match ?

The Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the BFC vs NEUFC Hero ISL match being played?

The Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United match will be played at GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Which TV channel will broadcast the BFC vs NEUFC Hero ISL match ?

The Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the BFC vs NEUFC Hero ISL match ?

The Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Probable Playing XI

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Yrondu Musavu-King, Ajith Kumar, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Iman Basafa, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva.

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Federico Gallego, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Deshorn Brown, Suhair VP.