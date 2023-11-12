‘Bengaluru Feels Absolutely Like Home’: Virat Kohli Ahead Of ODI World Cup Tie Against Netherlands | WATCH

Home

Hosts India are unbeaten in the tournament and will finish at the top of the group. New Zealand automatically qualified for the semi-final after Pakistan failed to better their Net Run Rate (NRR) than the Kiwis.

'Bengaluru Feels Absolutely Like Home': Virat Kohli Ahead Of ODI World Cup Tie Against Netherlands

Bengaluru: Former India captain Virat Kohli shared his bond with Bengaluru ahead of the Netherlands ODI World Cup match which will be played at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kohli is currently busy with the World Cup and he is the highest run-getter for India in the marquee event so far. The 35-year-old also reckoned his memories with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

‘Bengaluru feels like home, not even second home’ – Virat Kohli (Credit: @StarSportsIndia) pic.twitter.com/GeL6ehAE3M — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 12, 2023

“So I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to form such a deep connection with a city that I’m not even born in. It feels absolutely like home, I won’t even say second home. So how this city has accepted people as their own and given them so much love and support is absolutely phenomenal. And that is a testimony to their sporting intelligence. It is not a random fan base” said Kohli on star sports.

“It has not happened for one season, it’s been happening season after season and I see the same with football as well in the ISL as well. The fans in the city are amazing like how they get behind their players. It is all about awareness and that intent which the people have here. They have an intent to care about their teams which is the most special thing for me so I can’t wait to be playing in front of them again” added Kohli.

Team India have not lost a single game in the ongoing World Cup so far and now while facing Netherlands, Rohit & Co. will look to enter semifinal without any loss.

In semifinal India will face New Zealand the venue for the clash will be the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the same ground where the ‘Men in Blue’ registered a comprehensive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka.

While, Australia and South Africa will battle for a place in the final on Thursday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The final will be played in the world’s biggest stadium – the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in front of an exciting crowd.

