Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES – Bengaluru Rains, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Eyes on The SKIES!

live

LIVE UPDATES – Bengaluru Rains, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Eyes on The SKIES!

LIVE Updates Bengaluru Weather, NZ vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 41: The weather prediction shows a 90 per cent chance of rain on November 9. Truncated match likely at M. Chinnaswamy.

Bengaluru Weather LIVE Updates, NZ vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023

LIVE UPDATES – Bengaluru Weather Forecast, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: At the time of the toss, the Accuweather forecasts 66 per cent chances of rain. If that happens, the toss gets delayed and that is not good news for anyone.

Trending Now

With the tournament reaching it’s business end now, the race for the semi-final spots have heated up. With the win over Afghanistan, Australia sealed a berth for themselves in the semis, joining India and South Africa.

QUALIFICATION SCENARIO

In case New Zealand win, Pakistan are out of it and it that does not happen – the Babar Azam-led side would just have to beat England in order to qualify. With so much at stake for the game on November 9, let us check the weather of Bengaluru as the match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.