  • LIVE UPDATES – Bengaluru Rains, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Eyes on The SKIES!
LIVE UPDATES – Bengaluru Rains, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Eyes on The SKIES!

LIVE Updates Bengaluru Weather, NZ vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 41: The weather prediction shows a 90 per cent chance of rain on November 9. Truncated match likely at M. Chinnaswamy. 

Updated: November 8, 2023 11:47 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Bengaluru Weather LIVE Updates, NZ vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023

LIVE UPDATES – Bengaluru Weather Forecast, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: At the time of the toss, the Accuweather forecasts 66 per cent chances of rain. If that happens, the toss gets delayed and that is not good news for anyone.

With the tournament reaching it’s business end now, the race for the semi-final spots have heated up. With the win over Afghanistan, Australia sealed a berth for themselves in the semis, joining India and South Africa.

QUALIFICATION SCENARIO

In case New Zealand win, Pakistan are out of it and it that does not happen – the Babar Azam-led side would just have to beat England in order to qualify. With so much at stake for the game on November 9, let us check the weather of Bengaluru as the match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy.

  • Nov 8, 2023 11:34 PM IST
    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: The spinners likely to find it difficult at M. Chinnaswamy as the pitch is a little to the side of the square.
  • Nov 8, 2023 11:27 PM IST

    Kolkata or Mumbai – Where will India play their WC S/F?

  • Nov 8, 2023 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL: Rain is forecast for tomorrow’s game of NZ vs SL match. “Qudrat ka Nizam” trends big on ‘X’, which is another indication of Pakistan’s popularity despite the poor show.

  • Nov 8, 2023 11:22 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL: Williamson would pray that the rain stays away and there is a contest. They would feel robbed if there is no game tomorrow and Pakistan beat England.

  • Nov 8, 2023 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL: At the time of the toss the probability for rain stands at 66 per cent. Well, mind you, in Bengaluru – it is rather difficult to predict rain.

  • Nov 8, 2023 10:20 PM IST

    Do you Believe it?

  • Nov 8, 2023 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: This will be New Zealand’s last chance to secure the last semi-final spot. Australia sealed their spot yesterday after edging Afghanistan in a match for the ages.

  • Nov 8, 2023 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL: The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest. We will surely keep you updated .

  • Nov 8, 2023 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL: Both the teams would be tensed about the game as weather is set to play a massive role at the M. Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru.

  • Nov 8, 2023 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: It will be a very exciting contest if rain doesn’t interrupt as the Kiwi side will aim to win the match and crush Pakistan’s hopes to reach the semis.

