LIVE UPDATES – Bengaluru Weather Forecast, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Rain to Play SPOILSPORT!

Bengaluru Weather LIVE Updates, NZ vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 41: The weather prediction shows a 70 per cent chance of rain on November 9. Truncated match likely at M. Chinnaswamy. 

Published: November 8, 2023 10:48 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES – Bengaluru Weather Forecast, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: With the tournament reaching it’s business end now, the race for the semi-final spots have heated up. With the win over Afghanistan, Australia sealed a berth for themselves in the semis, joining India and South Africa. In case New Zealand win, Pakistan are out of it and it that does not happen – the Babar Azam-led side would just have to beat England in order to qualify. With so much at stake for the game on November 9, let us check the weather of Bengaluru as the match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy.

Live Updates

  • Nov 8, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Bengaluru Weather Forecast: In case the game gets washed out, then Pakistan just have to beat England to go through to the semi-final.

  • Nov 8, 2023 10:44 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Bengaluru Weather Forecast: As per the Accuweather, there is a 90 per cent chance of precipitation which is not good for New Zealand. The toss could be delayed.

  • Nov 8, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Bengaluru Weather Forecast: With Australia having secured their spot in the semis, the NZ vs SL battle could be crucial in deciding who goes through as the fourth semi-finalist.

  • Nov 8, 2023 10:39 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the weather in Bengaluru. We are doing the updates as there is a big ODI World Cup 2023 match coming up tomorrow between New Zealand-Sri Lanka.

