Bengaluru Weather Forecast, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Rain Likely to Play SPOILSPORT!

Bengaluru Weather Forecast, NZ vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: The weather prediction shows a 70 per cent chance of rain on November 9.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast, NZ vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: With the tournament entering it’s business end, the stakes would be high for every game. With two spots still left for the semi-finals, the match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka would be crucial as it could decide Pakistan’s fate in the competition. In case New Zealand win, Pakistan are out of it and it that does not happen – the Babar Azam-led side would just have to beat England in order to qualify. With so much at stake for the game on November 9, let us check the weather of Bengaluru as the match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy.

The weather prediction shows a 70 per cent chance of rain on November 9. As per BBC, the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka game has an 85 per cent chance of rain predicted early on. Heavy showers are likely between 2 pm to 6 pm. The temperature would be around the 25-30 degree Celsius-mark.

When the tournament started, New Zealand looked unstoppable as they win four out of four to get their campaign started. Then they lost against India and since their poor losing streak has continued. On paper, NZ look better than Sri Lanka and hence would start hot favourites in Bengaluru on Thursday.

SL Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage

NZ Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Will Young, James Neesham

