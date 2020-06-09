BER vs BBG Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Alba Berlin vs Brose Bamberg Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match BER vs BBG at Audi Dome, Munich: The ongoing 2019-20 German Basketball Bundesliga is the 54th season of the annual championship. It got underway from September 24, 2019 but was halted in the last week of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was suspended till April 30 and the remainder of the event is now being played in a tournament format. 10 teams including the top-nine and Frankfurt are playing behind closed doors. Originally, 17 teams were part of the regular season including Brose Bamberg, medi Bayreuth, Alba Berlin, Telekom Baskets Bonn, Löwen Braunschweig, Crailsheim Merlins, Fraport Skyliners, Gießen 46ers, BG Göttingen, Hamburg Towers, Riesen Ludwigsburg, Syntainics MBC, Bayern Munich, EWE Baskets Oldenburg, ratiopharm Ulm, Rasta Vechta and s.Oliver Würzburg.

BER vs BBG My Dream11 Team

Peyton Siva, Retin Obasohan, Jordan Crawford, Niels Giffey, Elias Harris, Luke Sikma (SP), Landry Nnoko, Johannes Thiemann

BER vs BBG Squads

Alba Berlin: Peyton Siva, Martin Hermannsson, Stefan Peno, Marcus Eriksson, Jonas Mattisseck, Malte Delow, Rokas Giedraitis, Niels Giffey, Kenneth Ogbe, Luke Sikma, Tyler Cavanaugh, Lorenz Brenneke, Landry Nnoko, Johannes Thiemann, Kresimir Nikic

Brose Bamberg: Paris Lee, Marvin Heckel, Nelson Weidemann, Retin Obasohan, Moritz Plescher, Kameron Taylor, Jordan Crawford, Tre McLean, Christian Sengfelder, Elias Harris, Daneil Keppeler, Assem Marei, Mateo Seric

