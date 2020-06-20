Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Alba Berlin vs BG Gottingen Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match BER vs BGG at Audi Dome, Munich: In an exciting Basketball Bundesliga 2020 encounter, Alba Berlin will take on BG Gottingen at the Audi Dome, Munich on super Saturday (Sunday – June 21 in India). The Basketball Bundesliga match will kick-start at 12 AM IST. The ongoing 2019-20 German Basketball Bundesliga is the 54th season of the annual championship. It got underway from September 24, 2019 but was halted in the last week of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was suspended till April 30 and the remainder of the event is now being played in a tournament format. 10 teams including the top-nine and Frankfurt are playing behind closed doors. Originally, 17 teams were part of the regular season including Brose Bamberg, medi Bayreuth, Alba Berlin, Telekom Baskets Bonn, Löwen Braunschweig, Crailsheim Merlins, Fraport Skyliners, Gießen 46ers, BG Göttingen, Hamburg Towers, Riesen Ludwigsburg, Syntainics MBC, Bayern Munich, EWE Baskets Oldenburg, Ratiopharm Ulm, Rasta Vechta and s.Oliver Würzburg.

My Dream11 Team

L Nnoko (SP), P Siva, L Williams, M Eriksson, N Giffey, M Andric, L Sikma, D Kramer.

BER vs BGG Starting 5s

Alba Berlin: Peyton Siva, Jonas Mettissek, Rokas Giedraitis, Marcus Erikkson, Luka Sikma.

BG Gottingen: Bennet Hundt, Mathis Moenninghoff, Marvin Omuvwie, Denjis Kramer, Jito Kok.

BER vs BGG Likely Squads

Alba Berlin (BER): Peyton Siva, Martin Hermannsson, Stefan Peno, Marcus Eriksson, Jonas Mattisseck, Malte Delow, Rokas Giedraitis, Niels Giffey, Kenneth Ogbe, Luke Sikma, Tyler Cavanaugh, Lorenz Brenneke, Landry Nnoko, Johannes Thiemann, Kresimir Nikic.

BG Göttingen (BGG): Bennet Hundt, Jannes Hundt, Leon Williams, Dolf Veltman, Dominic Lockhart, Elias Lasisi, Marvin Omuvwie, Kevin Bryant, Erol Ersek, Alex Ruoff, Mihajlo Andric, Terry Allen, Mathis Monninghoff, Dennis Kramer, Jito Kok.

