TOSS – The CWC One Day Challenge League B toss between Bermuda and Italy will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time – 12:30 PM

Venue: Lugogo Stadium, Kampala

BER vs ITA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Amari Ebbin, Manpreet Singh

Batsmen: Amir Sharif, Bentota Perera, Dennico Hollis

All-rounders: Najiyah Raynor(C), Nicholas Maiolo, Crishan Kalugamage(VC)

Bowlers: Madupa Fernando, Jaspreet Singh, Cameron Jeffers

BER vs ITA Probable Playing XI

Bermuda: Amari Ebbin (wk), Dennico Hollis, Kamau Leverock (c), Steven Bremar, Najiyah Raynor, Jabari Darrell, Dominic Sabir, Dalin Richardson, Zeko Burgess, Cameron Jeffers, Jamar Stovel

Italy: Manpreet Singh (wk), Bentota Perera, Gian Meade, Jamie Grassi, Nikolai Smith, Amir Sharif, Nicholas Maiolo, Crishan Kalugamage, Gareth Berg (c), Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando