Dream11 Prediction and Tips

BER vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain and Vice-Captain For Today Match 5 Group A, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 Between Bermuda vs Papua New Guinea at the ICC Academy, Dubai 11:30 AM IST: The ICC Men’s T20 World Qualifiers begins October 18, exactly one year before the T20 World Cup starts in Australia. 14 teams, divided into two groups will fight for qualification, of which only six will qualify. They will join Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the first round of the T20 World Cup. The eight teams will be split in two groups of four each and the top two teams from each group will join Australia, New Zealand, India, England, South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan in the main event.

BER vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

S Smith, K Doriga (WK), T Fray, L Leverock, L Saika, T Ura (VC), D Rawlin(C), C Amini, D Branman, N Pokana, N Vanua

BER vs PNG Predicted 11

Bermuda: Delray Rawlins, Dion Stovell, Sinclair Smith, Derrick Brangman, Rodney Trott, Malachi Jones, Terryn Fray, Onias Bascombe, Deunte Darrell, Kamau Leverock, Allan Douglas

PNG: Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, Jason Kila, Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, Assad Vala, Norman Vanua, Charles Amini, Sese Bau

BER vs PNG SQUADS:

Bermuda: Dion Stovell (c), Terryn Fray (vc), Okera Bascome, Onais Bascome, Oronde Bascome, Derrick Brangman, Deunte Darrell, Allan Douglas, Malachi Jones, Kamau Leverock, George O’Brien, Delray Rawlins, Macai Simmons, Sinclair Smith, Charles Trott, Rodney Trott, Janeiro Tucker.

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini (vc), Simon Atai, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga, Riley Hekure, Hiri Hiri, Jason Kila, Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, John Reva, Lega Siaka, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Tony Ura

Live cricket score BER vs PNG Bermuda vs Papua New Guinea Match 5 Group A, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019