BER vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BER vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints, Eliminator 2: Captain, Vice-Captain – Berlin CC and RC Dresden, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, 2.45 PM IST August 25, Friday
Here is the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BER vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction, BER vs RCD Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BER vs RCD Playing 11s ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Berlin CC and RC Dresden, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series.
TOSS – The ECS T10 Dresden 2023 Series toss between Elbe Tigers and Berlin CC will take place at 2.15 PM IST
Time – August 24, 2.45 PM IST
Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV.
BER vs RCD Dream11 Team
Keeper — Sagar Kataria
Batters — Sandeep Kamboj (vc), Niraj Patwari, Sahil Lal, Azam Ali Rajput
All-rounders — Jatinder Vashisht (c), Vivek Chakankar, Awais Zafar
Bowlers — Kapil Chandnani, Karan Singh, Imran Bukhari.
BER vs RCD Probable Playing XIs
Berlin CC: Sagar Kataria, Niraj Patwari, Jatinder Vashisht, Sahil Lal, Awais Zafar©, Abhilash Anantharam, Makarand Parab, Vimal Marripeddi(wk), Karan Singh, Imran Bukhari, Saddam Gill
RC Dresden: Vivek Chakankar©, Sandeep Kamboj, Azam Rajput, Shahrukh Khan, Aminullah Hakimi(wk), Belal Zadran, Kapil Chandnani, Albin Alias, Almas Tariq, Rahul Grover, Danial Riaz
