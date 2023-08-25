Home

BER vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints, Eliminator 2: Captain, Vice-Captain – Berlin CC and RC Dresden, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, 2.45 PM IST August 25, Friday

Here is the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction

BER vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BER vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints, Eliminator 2

TOSS – The ECS T10 Dresden 2023 Series toss between Elbe Tigers and Berlin CC will take place at 2.15 PM IST

Time – August 24, 2.45 PM IST



Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV.

BER vs RCD Dream11 Team

Keeper — Sagar Kataria

Batters — Sandeep Kamboj (vc), Niraj Patwari, Sahil Lal, Azam Ali Rajput

All-rounders — Jatinder Vashisht (c), Vivek Chakankar, Awais Zafar

Bowlers — Kapil Chandnani, Karan Singh, Imran Bukhari.

BER vs RCD Probable Playing XIs

Berlin CC: Sagar Kataria, Niraj Patwari, Jatinder Vashisht, Sahil Lal, Awais Zafar©, Abhilash Anantharam, Makarand Parab, Vimal Marripeddi(wk), Karan Singh, Imran Bukhari, Saddam Gill

RC Dresden: Vivek Chakankar©, Sandeep Kamboj, Azam Rajput, Shahrukh Khan, Aminullah Hakimi(wk), Belal Zadran, Kapil Chandnani, Albin Alias, Almas Tariq, Rahul Grover, Danial Riaz

