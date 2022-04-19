New Delhi: Superstar football player and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not take the ground for Manchester United at Liverpool on Tuesday after the death of one of his newborn twins.Also Read - 'We Will Always Love You', Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Announce Death Of Their Newborn Child - Watch

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had announced the boy’s death on Monday. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's Baby Boy Dies, Shares Heart-breaking Note on Social Media

“Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time,” Manchester United said in a statement. Also Read - Liverpool Face Chelsea In FA Cup Final, Manchester United In Contention For Top-Four Finish In EPL

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.”

Ronaldo thanked the doctors and nurses for their care.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” he wrote on social media.

The captain of the Portugal national team and his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez were blessed with twins, a girl and a boy.