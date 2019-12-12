Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Bermuda vs Italy Prediction CWC Challenge One-Day League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 14 BER vs ITA: The 2019–21 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League is the inaugural edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, a cricket tournament which forms part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The first fixtures took place in September 2019, with all matches having List A status.

The Cricket World Cup Challenge League is split into two groups, A and B, each containing six teams. The top team in each group will advance to the play-off tournament, taking place in 2022, which feeds into the 2022 Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament. The Cricket World Cup Challenge League replaced the World Cricket League which was previously used as the pathway to the Cricket World Cup.

The league features the twelve teams ranked from 21st to 32nd place in the WCL following the conclusion of the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament in Namibia. The twelve teams are split into two groups, with each group playing a six-team tournament on an annual basis.

TOSS – The toss between Bermuda vs Italy will take place at 10:30 AM (IST).

Time: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground

BER vs ITA My Dream11 Team

Kamau Leverock (captain), Tre Manders (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Terryn Fray, Delray Rawlins, Gareth Berg, Nikolai Smith, Onais Bascome, Justin Pitcher, Kyle Hodsoll, Rakibul Hasan

BER vs ITA SQUADS

Italy: Ahmed Hassan, Nicholas Maiolo, Gareth Berg, Joy Perera (captain), Michael Ross, Madupa Fernando, Manpreet Singh (wk), Luis di Giglio, Rakibul Hasan, Rehman Abdul, Nikolai Smith, Jaspreet Singh, Zahid Cheema, Gian-Piero Meade, Fida Hussain

Bermuda: Terryn Fray (captain), Tre Manders, Okera Bascome, Onais Bascome, Derrick Brangman, Sinclair Smith, Delray Rawlins, Zeko Burgess, Dion Stovell, Duente Darrell, Kamau Leverock, Kyle Hodsoll, Justin Pitcher, Pierre Smith, Coolidge Durham

