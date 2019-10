Dream11 Prediction

Bermuda vs Kenya Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match No. 17, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Group A BER vs KEN at ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai:

The 17th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will be played between Kenya and Bermuda on Monday. Kenya enter this match on the back of two defeats against Netherlands and Scotland, while Bermuda were handed a reality check by Papua New Guinea in their first game of the tournament. Bermuda are considered outside favourites for this match.

TOSS – The toss between Bermuda vs Kenya will take place at 03.10 PM (IST).

Time: 03.40 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai

BER vs KEN Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Irfan Karim

Batsmen – Rakep Patel (vice-captain), Kamau Leverock, Dhiren Gondaria

All-Rounders – Delray Rawlins (captain), Collins Obuya, Malachi Jones, Shem Ngoche

Bowlers – George O Brien, Nelson Odhiambo, L Ndandason

My Dream11 Team

Irfan Karim, Rakep Patel (VC), Kamau Leverock, Dhiren Gondaria, Delray Rawlins (C), Collins Obuya, Malachi Jones, Shem Ngoche, George O Brien, Nelson Odhiambo, L Ndandason

BER vs KEN Probable Playing XIs

Bermuda: Okera Bascome (WK), Dion Stovell (C), Janeiro Tucker, Delray Rawlins, Kamau Leverock, Deunte Darrell, Malachi Jones, Rodney Trott, Terryn Fray, Onais Bascome, George O Brien

Kenya: Irfan Karim (WK), Alex Obanda, Dhiren Gondaria, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche (C), Jasraj Kundi, NM Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Elijah Otieno, Pushpak Kerai

SQUADS:

Bermuda (From): Okera Bascome (wk), Terryn Fray, Dion Stovell (captain), Delray Rawlins, Janeiro Tucker, Kamau Leverock, Deunte Darrell, Malachi Jones, Rodney Trott, Onais Bascome, George O Brien, Macai Simmons, Sinclair Smith, Charles Trott, Allan Douglas, Derrick Brangman, Oronde Bascome

Kenya (From): Irfan Karim (w), Alex Obanda, Dhiren Gondaria, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche (captain), Jasraj Kundi, Nelson Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Elijah Otieno, Pushpak Kerai, Rushab Patel, Aman Gandhi, Emmanuel Bundi, Sachin Bhudia

