Dream11 Team Prediction Bermuda vs Kenya 9th One-Dayer Men’s CWC Challenge League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match BER vs KEN at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman (Turf 2): In the match no. 9 of Men’s CWC Challenge League 2019, Bermuda will square off against Kenya at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on Sunday. It’s the battle between tournament’s laggards as Bermuda are currently at the bottom of the points table with no points while Kenya is at the second last position. Bermuda lost their first match against Hong Kong by 3 wickets and lost their second match Uganda by 7 wickets. Kenya, on the other hand, lost their first match against Italy by 4 wickets and the second against Uganda by 3 wickets. Bermuda would certainly like to defeat Kenya and trade places with them.

TOSS – The toss between Bermuda and Kenya will take place at 10.30 AM (IST).

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Irfan Karim

All-rounders – Delray Rawlins (VC), Collins Obuya, Naman Patel

Batsmen – Kamau Leverock (C), Tre Manders, Dhiren Gondaria, Rushab Patel

Bowlers – Okera-Bascome, Justin Pitcher, Lucas Oluoch

BER vs KEN Probable Playing XIs

Bermuda: Kamau Leverock, Terryn Fray (C), Tre Manders, Okera Bascome (wk), Delray Rawlins, Zeko Burgess, Duente Darrell, Dion Stovell, Kyle Hodsoll, Justin Pitcher, Onais Bascome, Sinclair Smith.

Kenya: Irfan Karim, Dhiren Gondaria, Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Naman Patel, Lucas Oluoch, Aman Gandhi, Rakep Patel, Lameck Onyango, Sachin Bhudia and Nehemiah Odhiambo.

BER vs KEN SQUADS

Bermuda: Terryn Fray (C), Rodney Trott (vc), Kyle Hodsoll, Kamau Leverock, Tre Manders, Justin Pitcher, Delray Rawlins, Pierre Smith, Sinclair Smith, Dion Stovell, Okera Bascome, Onais Bascome, Derrick Brangman, Zeko Burgess, Deunte Darrell.

Kenya: Irfan Karim, Dhiren Gondaria, Aman Gandhi, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Shem Ngolche, Naman Patel, Lameck Onyango, Jadhavji Bhimji, Sachin Bhudia, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Lucas Oluoch.

